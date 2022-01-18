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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. NBIC.
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11103 views • January 18, 2022
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy problematykę wprowadzania technologii NBIC, która m.in. obejmuje modyfikację genetyczną rodzaju ludzkiego, ekspansję jego potencjału poprzez nano-bio-info-cogno implanty, współdzielenie osobowości i danych z maszynami i innymi ludźmi, komunikację mózg-mózg, mózg-maszyna, mózg komputer, transfer osobowości ludzkiej do robotów czy wszczepiane czipy bezpośrednio do mózgu. Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z tą niezwykle ciekawą audycją.
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