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The Hard Fork, Part Four
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38 views • December 07, 2020
https://youtu.be/wB7jhXvFl0k Video: Suitcases Filled With Ballots; Hidden Under Table; Counted Without Oversight | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/kH-LyNuWjfo GA Election Heist Video & Show u FAKE "Fact Checks" w RECEIPTS (+clips u prolly haven't seen). L4F Includes video by one of the poll workers in the security footage (lady in purple sweater). She is GLOATING about what she’s doing to throw the election for Mr. Biden and telling her viewers that this is God’s will.
https://youtu.be/lOtz9PuFQG0 Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.4.20
https://youtu.be/peF6_rT9Ky0 Monkey Werx Overwatch 12.5.20
https://youtu.be/IrBbxHGIQlU SMOKING GUN IN GA! MYSTERY BOXES CAUGHT ON VIDEO! TRUMP SHOCKS PRESS WITH RESPONSE ABOUT BILL BARR. Starts with a story about how adults deal with the actions of the tyrant crybabies trying to kill Main Street. BCP
https://youtu.be/Eu39YdHffck DIRECTOR'S CUT: GA VIDEO PUTS CROOKS & GOV IN HOT SEAT/GOP CALLS OUT AG BARR+ NV/SCOTUS/BIDEN-HARRIS BCP
https://youtu.be/PchtaUsRH70 VIDEO EVIDENCE: Caught Red Handed, TRUMP WON Georgia | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 92
https://youtu.be/jr8yOpNFiHI U.S. Attacked by China's Secret Reach; Georgia Trump Votes Shifted | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/7YhPte933Dk Georgia Governor blames Secretary of State; Stolen Trump votes helped president-elect barely win | Front Page.
https://www.brighteon.com/7e81daf4-19ee-42b6-9550-fd6996e134dd Situation Update Dec. 5th - The CCP gambit: Mass vaccinations of U.S. military to weaken national security. Mike Adams. This is both disheartening and terrifying. We can only hope that in truth, President Trump and his loyalists do know about this threat to our operational readiness and will deal with it appropriately. We certainly need to pray unceasingly for comfort, healing, and guidance from the Ultimate Storyteller (Reality as a whole) to help us execute His Will.
https://www.brighteon.com/caec7189-20c3-42eb-a175-f257dd1ec0f2 Situation Update Dec. 6th - China owns DOMINION, and all the officials who run the machines. Mike Adams.
https://youtu.be/b5p2LOGYJu0 Sound the Battle Cry! Acapeldridge. Great four-part (by one person) battle song appropriate for right now! Enjoy!
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/4/20 Ep. 2345a - [CB] Pushes The Great Reset, Now Panic Sets In. Ep. 2345b - [DS] Panics, Sends Message, Everything Is About To Change 12/5/20 Spotlight Interview: Sean Stone - Follow The Lineage, The New World Order Is The Great Reset, Conspiracy No More. 12/6/20 Ep. 2346a - Trump & The Patriots Have Full Control, Great Reset Is Being Blocked. Ep. 2346b - The [DS] House Of Cards Comes Crashing Down,Evidence Shines Light On Fraud.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/kH-LyNuWjfo GA Election Heist Video & Show u FAKE "Fact Checks" w RECEIPTS (+clips u prolly haven't seen). L4F Includes video by one of the poll workers in the security footage (lady in purple sweater). She is GLOATING about what she’s doing to throw the election for Mr. Biden and telling her viewers that this is God’s will.
https://youtu.be/lOtz9PuFQG0 Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.4.20
https://youtu.be/peF6_rT9Ky0 Monkey Werx Overwatch 12.5.20
https://youtu.be/IrBbxHGIQlU SMOKING GUN IN GA! MYSTERY BOXES CAUGHT ON VIDEO! TRUMP SHOCKS PRESS WITH RESPONSE ABOUT BILL BARR. Starts with a story about how adults deal with the actions of the tyrant crybabies trying to kill Main Street. BCP
https://youtu.be/Eu39YdHffck DIRECTOR'S CUT: GA VIDEO PUTS CROOKS & GOV IN HOT SEAT/GOP CALLS OUT AG BARR+ NV/SCOTUS/BIDEN-HARRIS BCP
https://youtu.be/PchtaUsRH70 VIDEO EVIDENCE: Caught Red Handed, TRUMP WON Georgia | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 92
https://youtu.be/jr8yOpNFiHI U.S. Attacked by China's Secret Reach; Georgia Trump Votes Shifted | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/7YhPte933Dk Georgia Governor blames Secretary of State; Stolen Trump votes helped president-elect barely win | Front Page.
https://www.brighteon.com/7e81daf4-19ee-42b6-9550-fd6996e134dd Situation Update Dec. 5th - The CCP gambit: Mass vaccinations of U.S. military to weaken national security. Mike Adams. This is both disheartening and terrifying. We can only hope that in truth, President Trump and his loyalists do know about this threat to our operational readiness and will deal with it appropriately. We certainly need to pray unceasingly for comfort, healing, and guidance from the Ultimate Storyteller (Reality as a whole) to help us execute His Will.
https://www.brighteon.com/caec7189-20c3-42eb-a175-f257dd1ec0f2 Situation Update Dec. 6th - China owns DOMINION, and all the officials who run the machines. Mike Adams.
https://youtu.be/b5p2LOGYJu0 Sound the Battle Cry! Acapeldridge. Great four-part (by one person) battle song appropriate for right now! Enjoy!
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/4/20 Ep. 2345a - [CB] Pushes The Great Reset, Now Panic Sets In. Ep. 2345b - [DS] Panics, Sends Message, Everything Is About To Change 12/5/20 Spotlight Interview: Sean Stone - Follow The Lineage, The New World Order Is The Great Reset, Conspiracy No More. 12/6/20 Ep. 2346a - Trump & The Patriots Have Full Control, Great Reset Is Being Blocked. Ep. 2346b - The [DS] House Of Cards Comes Crashing Down,Evidence Shines Light On Fraud.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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