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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/14/2022
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10 views • April 15, 2022
The leftists think that anyone who doesn't follow their doctrines and their mandates are white supremists *but never BLM or Black Extremists things the FBI says we cannot talk about* and traitors to the cause, when the real bad people here are the leftists in this nation who will not follow the laws of this nation or the Constitution.
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