EXPOSED: OSTRICH FARM CULLING SCANDAL! - Canadian Government Killing Off Livestock!

Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth about the culling of 400 ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farm in British Columbia, Canada.





The birds were used for testing and the claim by the Canadian government was that a couple of birds were sick in 2024, therefore in order to stop Bird Flu from "spreading," they must be culled. Yet, here we are in June, 2025 and no birds got sick.





Activists are furious over this mass culling event and are doing anything they can to prevent it.





Meanwhile, this story connects like a puzzle with so many other events happening in the news right now including food shortages and Bird Flu fear.





So what is the real agenda being pushed here?





Dan Dicks breaks down his thoughts.





Prepare yourselves for the coming storm as this is just the beginning!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





