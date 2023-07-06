Love Is Never the Cause Of Pain, Projection Creating Separation in Relationship, Soulmates Relationship, Relationship Between Law Of Cause And Effect and Every Other Law Of Divine Love

Original:https://youtu.be/WvxtR2B-nAg
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P2
“LOVE CAN ONLY CAUSE LOVING EFFECTS.”
@ 58m18s
“IF THE EFFECT IS PAINFUL, THEN THE CAUSE ISN’T LOVING.
LOVE IS NOT THE CAUSE OF PAIN.
LOVE IS NEVER THE CAUSE OF PAIN IN FACT.”
@ 2h00m11s
“LOVE ALWAYS HAS POSITIVE, JOYFUL CONSEQUENCES AND A LACK OF LOVE OR FEAR ALWAYS HAS UNHAPPY, PAINFUL CONSEQUENCES.”
@ 2h02m08s
