Love Is Never the Cause Of Pain, Projection Creating Separation in Relationship, Soulmates Relationship, Relationship Between Law Of Cause And Effect and Every Other Law Of Divine Love
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
81 Subscribers
18 views
Published Thursday

Original:https://youtu.be/WvxtR2B-nAg

20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P2


Cut:

1h55m08s - 2h04m01s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“LOVE CAN ONLY CAUSE LOVING EFFECTS.”

@ 58m18s


“IF THE EFFECT IS PAINFUL, THEN THE CAUSE ISN’T LOVING.

LOVE IS NOT THE CAUSE OF PAIN.

LOVE IS NEVER THE CAUSE OF PAIN IN FACT.”

@ 2h00m11s


“LOVE ALWAYS HAS POSITIVE, JOYFUL CONSEQUENCES AND A LACK OF LOVE OR FEAR ALWAYS HAS UNHAPPY, PAINFUL CONSEQUENCES.”

@ 2h02m08s


Keywords
fearunwantedsoul fooduniversal truthtwin flames in new agesoul conditiongrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawssoulmates designed by godneediness vs lovelove never hurtscause of pain in relationshiptrue soulmate relationshiplaw of cause and effect and lovelaw of attraction in relationshiplaws of divine loveemotional projectionseparation in relationshipjoy and happiness

