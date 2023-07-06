Love Is Never the Cause Of Pain, Projection Creating Separation in Relationship, Soulmates Relationship, Relationship Between Law Of Cause And Effect and Every Other Law Of Divine Love

Original:https://youtu.be/WvxtR2B-nAg

20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P2





1h55m08s - 2h04m01s





https://www.divinetruth.com

“LOVE CAN ONLY CAUSE LOVING EFFECTS.”

“IF THE EFFECT IS PAINFUL, THEN THE CAUSE ISN’T LOVING.

LOVE IS NOT THE CAUSE OF PAIN.

LOVE IS NEVER THE CAUSE OF PAIN IN FACT.”

“LOVE ALWAYS HAS POSITIVE, JOYFUL CONSEQUENCES AND A LACK OF LOVE OR FEAR ALWAYS HAS UNHAPPY, PAINFUL CONSEQUENCES.”

