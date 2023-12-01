Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 30, 2023

Episode 2162 - The 15 years that destroyed America. All the media does is lie. Who runs the media? Rothschilds want a merger of AI, corporations and governments to control the world. Pope sanctions Burke for criticism. Musk apologies for anti Semitic comment. War criminal Kissinger dead. Cancer rates through the roof in the vaccinated. Which supplements help the immune system? Plus much more. High energy must listen show.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.