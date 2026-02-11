BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Banker’s Crash & The Steerage Speed of a Nation at War
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
286 views • 3 days ago

The Banker’s Crash & The Steerage Speed of a Nation at War


WATCH THE FULL BREAKDOWN: https://rumble.com/v75cg70-from-paper-lies-to-golden-truths-inside-the-2026-financial-reset-and-the-fi.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


The silver market didn’t crash—it was murdered.


In this raw intelligence brief, Juan O Savin reveals the crime in progress: global banks, cornered by their own paper fraud, deliberately engineered a free-fall in silver to hide trillions in phantom assets before federal regulators seized their books. He discloses internal banking documents that forecast silver at $420—and warn of a runaway spike to $1,100—exposing a systemic deception threatening the entire financial architecture.


But this is more than a market takedown. It’s a metaphor for the nation.


Savin warns we are in the “steerage speed” of history—the fragile velocity a ship must maintain to answer its rudder. Slow further, and America loses all direction, adrift in a gathering storm. Unravel the system too fast, and millions could perish in the chaos.


This is the deliberate, perilous recalibration of a country at war with hidden forces.


