The Banker’s Crash & The Steerage Speed of a Nation at War





WATCH THE FULL BREAKDOWN: https://rumble.com/v75cg70-from-paper-lies-to-golden-truths-inside-the-2026-financial-reset-and-the-fi.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





The silver market didn’t crash—it was murdered.





In this raw intelligence brief, Juan O Savin reveals the crime in progress: global banks, cornered by their own paper fraud, deliberately engineered a free-fall in silver to hide trillions in phantom assets before federal regulators seized their books. He discloses internal banking documents that forecast silver at $420—and warn of a runaway spike to $1,100—exposing a systemic deception threatening the entire financial architecture.





But this is more than a market takedown. It’s a metaphor for the nation.





Savin warns we are in the “steerage speed” of history—the fragile velocity a ship must maintain to answer its rudder. Slow further, and America loses all direction, adrift in a gathering storm. Unravel the system too fast, and millions could perish in the chaos.





This is the deliberate, perilous recalibration of a country at war with hidden forces.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.