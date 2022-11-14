In DONBASS, with Eva Bartlett, Mike 'iEarlGrey' Jones, and Masha! - John Mark Dougan, 111422 today.

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I'm sharing this video from 'John Mark Dougan' on YouTube. John's description is below. Help him continue to make videos from Russia.
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