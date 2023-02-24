Quo Vadis





Feb 24, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for February 22, 2023.





It's Me, your Jesus, because you have suffering in your heart, you know well that I never leave you, be strong because in these last times, you will be tempted more than ever.





Pray – pray – pray to your Mother, often invoke her because, She is closer to you than ever.





You know well that these are the last times and the other if you allow it will take advantage of your weaknesses.





Pray and pray because only prayer will console you in the most difficult moments.





I am with you, I have been a Son and I understand, when someone who is not good and charitable to you, how lonely you feel.





Pray for, My Father, is always ready to give you what you need.





The times you are living in are difficult, as your fellow men who should behave like brothers have become your enemies.





You know well what you have to do so as not to fall into temptation, ask your Mom for help and consolation and she will be close to you.





Dear sons, many of your brothers behave with you like enemies but you must not fear since your Father and your Heavenly Mother will never leave you alone.





Pray and your heart will rejoice with Us.





Sons, I repeat to you, the prayer, both on your lips continuously.





We love and bless you, always be humble and good to all your brothers.





Jesus the Good Shepherd.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjPYUOau14k



