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Anbaric - Landscape Of Discontent. (Remix 133 BPM Workout Session)
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6 views • June 26, 2020
To celebrate summer time we decided to get in good shape (togeter with our friend Jocke Berg from Hardcore Superstar) and present one remix version of the track Landscape Of Discontent by the funky Guzfather66. One Tabata workout version and one straight remix to dance the night away to!
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