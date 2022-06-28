Cannabis Legalization News

The #GreenRush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro #Cannabis Media every Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST.

The show discusses news issues in the #cannabismarket and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the #cannabisindustry.

Episode 979 The #TalkingHedge chats with Morgan Fox- Political Director, NORML

#LegalizeIt

https://youtu.be/bPS7aJBV-Eg