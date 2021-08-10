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The Patriots Cannabis Company announces the beginning of the cloning operations at the Mendocino Cannabis Gardens at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia
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21 views • August 10, 2021
We love our little cloning machine. This picture is Jeffrey , our grow master and chef at out Nature Lodge, at our home in Newport Beach with our dog Lani. The EX threw us both out after 33 years of marriage onto the streets. Now we are living in Colombia and she is still in what used to be my house. No words to describe this so I will not try. All I can say is at some point is that Karma will settle the score.
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