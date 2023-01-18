These are the kind of people that got vaccinated then act surprised when they get injured.... their first clue was vaccine companies weren't liable for injury... their second clue was having to wait 75 years for the list of side effects and the coup de gras was 10 pages of horrible frankenstein diseases listed as side effects courtesy of pfizer.... thankfully the media cant say these deaths are covid but instead are forced to say sudden and mysterious....
Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.