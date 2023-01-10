https://gettr.com/post/p24cdvz7028

1/8/2023 Miles Guo: The essence of the CCP’s political infighting is the zero-sum fight among gangsters - dig up each other’s dirt and see who can grab the weapon and pull the trigger faster and more ruthlessly. The CCP has made lots of arrests lately. It is said that some in the military and the current Politburo Standing Committee intended to have a coup against Xi, who realized that he had been infiltrated by those who pretended to love, praise, and be loyal to him. The CCP’s infighting will be accompanied by its collapse at a snap of a finger.

1/8/2023 文贵直播：中共内斗的本质是相互抓把柄、比谁出手更快更狠、你死我活的黑帮行为；中共最近抓了很多人，据说军队和现任常委中有人要对习下手，习发现他被很多人以爱习、捧习、忠诚的幌子渗透；中共内斗将伴随着中共脆断的发生

