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78. WEF, ISRAEL & BIOLOGICAL WARFARE - DOCUMENTARY "DEADLY ENEMIES"
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201 views • November 22, 2020
Talpiot



As the Bank of International Settlements, City of London and World Economic Forum promise a far worse virus - and maybe a tsunami or two - remember the "player" no one talks about in biological warfare - Israel.

Who is in bed with China and the Wuhan Lab? Who is in bed with China and Artificial Intelligence - also based in Wuhan - Israel.

http://www.china-israel-investment.com/

In Beijing, Netanyahu looks to ‘marry Israel’s technology with China’s capacity’
https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-beijing-netanyahu-looks-to-marry-israels-technology-with-chinas-capacity/

Unlikely partners? China and Israel deepening trade ties
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-44697662
_________________________________________________
UN Refugee Application | Brendon Lee O'Connell - 100MB PDF file
https://mega.nz/#!x6hDWYaR!GOaK-TCZBF_acroFHgYa6bi3r1TZ-O8btzYYG7b6XkI

https://www.patreon.com/talpiot

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Acc Name: Brendon L. OConnell
Bank: St George Bank, Perth, Central Business District
Acc No: 055164731
BSB: 116879
SWIFF Code: SGBLAU2S

BRIEFING DOCUMENT | ISRAELI HIGH TECH & ESPIONAGE
Ironically typed up 300m from the Beirut blast site at RAMZI AIRB&B
https://mega.nz/file/wu41ADDA#2mRvtNs09DcXyVwi93VjgeiEBJvK7gbm4sH7K92N-gQ

SUFYAN'S ARABIC TRANSLATION CHANNEL
Please support our efforts to bring Muslims, Christians and Jews together.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJyILyGTkcXgHj8FLIAeMKg

Link To Flyers
https://mega.nz/file/BvwgHKCI#IbSs9y7WDuJapmnEuDpRoUp21iXkJstSJFiDuH5cgh8
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Public Data Doesn’t Capture Extent of Chinese-Israeli Deals, Says Investor
https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3740209,00.html

Chinese investment in Israeli tech is growing, and it's 'quite welcome' for some
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/19/chinese-investment-in-israel-tec..
Keywords
flu vaccinevaccineisraelvirusbill gatesdocumentaryanthraxbistalpiotbiological warfarewefgerm warfare
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