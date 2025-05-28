[Apr 5, 2025] DJC - ImpossiBall (Cartoon World) 432Hz (with lyrics) [David J Caron]

(In 432Hz tuning) - Download the High Quality Audio Track at :

https://davidjcaron.bandcamp.com

Music and words composed and written by David J Caron 2025(c)



Awesomely Cool Premium Quality Flat Earth Tshirts with unique Anubis Apparel(c) designs: https://www.redbubble.com/people/anubisapparel/shop Design requests welcome :)

Genuine Flat Earth channels feel free to make your own videos using my unaltered audio.

The worldwide awakening is underway & cannot be stopped.

It's time to wake up, detach oneself from the mainstream media matrix of deception, realize the scientifically proven truth and accept it. This important informative song needs to be heard by every human alive who is not already awakened & aware. Unless you prefer living a comfortable illusion lie... The eyes are useless if the mind is blind.

Will the mainstream media have the courage to play my song and/or video and risk further awakening humanity to "The Greatest Ever Deception. or just ridicule it with clueless ignorance and cognitive dissonance as typically expected?





ATTENTION! 1 BITCOIN (minimum) Globe-Earth-proving Challenge for all proven-reality denying globe religion disciples: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch5IR6oivJU&list=PLDrS9CyfitfAY96Bs2_FJxNbBg7yjsDGJ&index=11





Thanks to everyone in the FE Truth community, whose work, images & video clips may also appear in this video so as to spread undefeatable truth to those who cannot figure it out for themselves.

CD & Digital album downloads available for sale at: Ofiicial website : http://www.davidjcaron.com

To license this track : https://www.songtradr.com/davidjcaron





If you like my Singles playlist on SPOTIFY, Please FOLLOW, SHARE & feel free to add any track to your own playlists. Thank you!

https://open.spotify.com/user/davidjcaron/playlist/1ZiJynjG6yoDHxjWuGxlV9?si=kYosWaLwSeuAeSJduwi2uw

Please Follow & Like here:

http://www.davidjcaron.com

http://www.reverbnation.com/davidjcaron

https://www.youtube.com/c/DavidjcaronDJC

https://www.facebook.com/DavidJCaron

http://soundcloud.com/david-j-caron

https://davidjcaron.bandcamp.com/

https://twitter.com/DavidJCaron

Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Ddigital-music&field-keywords=david+j+caron+

Bandcamp: https://davidjcaron.bandcamp.com/

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/david-j-caron/id506129965





Please be sure to subscribe to this channel, like & comment with intelligence, like the facebook page and join the official fan list at http://www.davidjcaron.com to receive free downloads, new content & merchandise, news and Who knows what else! ;) Thank you





Let the Paradigm shifting Tectonic plates of Truth begin to shift..





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





All video/still images visible in this video are incorporated only as per the "fair use" allowance cited above. as well as to promote their creators/copyright holders, free of any charge from/to DavidjCaron and free of any claim to any rights of their use, copyright or creation by DavidJCaron.com. This video and channel in general may contain certain copyrighted works that were not specifically authorized to be used by the copyrighted holder(s), but which we trust in good faith are protected by federal & similar Worldwide law(s) and their fair use doctrine for one of the reasons noted above.

If you have any specific concerns about this video or this channel's position on the fair use defense please contact DavidjCaron.com and we can discuss amicably. Thank you.





https://flatearthdave.com



