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SOMOS LENGUAJE con Carme Jimenez Huertas
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1037 views • November 07, 2020
Entrevista con Carme Jimenez Huertas
ÍNDICE TEMÁTICO
01:00 No venimos del latín
09:00 Primera parte: EL ORIGEN DEL LENGUAJE
11:50 Qué es el lenguaje
31:15 El hueso esfenoides
39:00 La resonancia mórfica
43:50 Segunda parte: LA FUNCIÓN DEL LENGUAJE
49:50 Las neuronas espejo
01:01 Categorías de lenguas
01:10 Los tres nivele de lenguaje o cerebro triuno
01:23 La manipulación en el discurso público
01:33 Tercera parte: LA LUZ DEL LENGUAJE
01:46 El valor mágico de la escritura
01:49 La música y las matemáticas
01:54 Armas psicotrónicas
02:05 Análisis espectral de la voz humana
02:09 Abracadabra
02:12 El ADN reacciona al lenguaje
Libro en España: https://www.amazon.es/dp/1096093715/
Mercado internacional: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1096093715/
Un reportaje de Alicia Ninou
https://timefortruth.es
ÍNDICE TEMÁTICO
01:00 No venimos del latín
09:00 Primera parte: EL ORIGEN DEL LENGUAJE
11:50 Qué es el lenguaje
31:15 El hueso esfenoides
39:00 La resonancia mórfica
43:50 Segunda parte: LA FUNCIÓN DEL LENGUAJE
49:50 Las neuronas espejo
01:01 Categorías de lenguas
01:10 Los tres nivele de lenguaje o cerebro triuno
01:23 La manipulación en el discurso público
01:33 Tercera parte: LA LUZ DEL LENGUAJE
01:46 El valor mágico de la escritura
01:49 La música y las matemáticas
01:54 Armas psicotrónicas
02:05 Análisis espectral de la voz humana
02:09 Abracadabra
02:12 El ADN reacciona al lenguaje
Libro en España: https://www.amazon.es/dp/1096093715/
Mercado internacional: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1096093715/
Un reportaje de Alicia Ninou
https://timefortruth.es
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