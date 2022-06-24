Pfizer And Moderna Ask FDA To NOT TEST All Future Covid Jabs!

Big Pharma Wants To Skip ‘Clinical Trials’ of reformulated Covid Shots! The Court ordered release of the Pfizer documents were so damaging, Pfizer wants the FDA to make sure they don't have to show or do trials ever again for Covid. Don't worry, known liars say it is safe and effective, so shut up and obey. Or..... watch the video.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. Dr. Rogers: ‘Scheme By Pfizer And Moderna’ Aims To Skip ‘Clinical Trials’ For Future Covid Vaccines

https://rumble.com/v19k1mz-dr.-rogers-scheme-by-pfizer-and-moderna-aims-to-skip-clinical-trials-for-fu.html





2. Dr. Naomi Wolf: Majority Of Covid Vaccine Adverse Events Occurring In ‘Western Europe And America’

https://rumble.com/v19k2dx-dr.-naomi-wolf-majority-of-covid-vaccine-adverse-events-occurring-in-wester.html