Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Kids Are Being Indoctrinated - Dr Ben Carson is Doing Something to Stop It! Joe Pags
channel image
GalacticStorm
2180 Subscribers
Shop now
27 views
Published 13 hours ago
Our Kids Are Being Indoctrinated - Dr Ben Carson is Doing Something to Stop It! Joe Pags


Joe Pags  |  Our Kids Are Being Indoctrinated - Dr Ben Carson is Doing Something to Stop It!

Dr Ben Carson is a world-renown neurosurgeon, former HUD Secretary in the Trump administration and Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute.

www.LittlePatriotsLearning.com

Keywords
child indoctrinationchild groomingjoe pagsdr ben carsonamerican cornerstone institutefighting wokeism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket