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5 Vegetables that are too EASY to GROW in the Garden
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440 views • April 09, 2020
These are my five top vegetables that I believe are just too easy to grow! Great for beginners who ask the question, what should I grow in my vegetable garden?
Amazon Garden shop online: https://bit.ly/2uOBOEW
Help support the Channel and buy a T-shirt/Merchandise from our Spreadshirt shop: https://bit.ly/2zxrwPA
Blog: http://www.selfsufficientme.com/ (use the search bar on my website to find info on certain subjects)
Forum: http://www.selfsufficientculture.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SelfSufficie...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SufficientMe
Subscribe to my channel: http://goo.gl/cpbojR
Self Sufficient Me is based on our small 3-acre property/homestead in SE Queensland Australia about 45kms north of Brisbane - the climate is subtropical (similar to Florida). I started SSM in 2011 as a blog website project where I document and write about backyard food growing, self-sufficiency, and urban farming in general. I love sharing my foodie and DIY adventures online so come along with me and let's get into it! Cheers, Mark :)
Amazon Garden shop online: https://bit.ly/2uOBOEW
Help support the Channel and buy a T-shirt/Merchandise from our Spreadshirt shop: https://bit.ly/2zxrwPA
Blog: http://www.selfsufficientme.com/ (use the search bar on my website to find info on certain subjects)
Forum: http://www.selfsufficientculture.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SelfSufficie...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SufficientMe
Subscribe to my channel: http://goo.gl/cpbojR
Self Sufficient Me is based on our small 3-acre property/homestead in SE Queensland Australia about 45kms north of Brisbane - the climate is subtropical (similar to Florida). I started SSM in 2011 as a blog website project where I document and write about backyard food growing, self-sufficiency, and urban farming in general. I love sharing my foodie and DIY adventures online so come along with me and let's get into it! Cheers, Mark :)
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