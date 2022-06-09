Ukrainian Commander Defects To Russia (Special Report) [English subtitles]

Patrick Lancaster. June 8, 2022. English subtitles.

Ukrainian Commander Defects To Russia In Kherson Region Ukraine#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=il6jeRyDtIA

