The Book Of Acts | Pt. 4 - Casting Lots | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 1:15-23 Here we have a vacancy for the office of Apostle Peter as the leader of the early Church recognizes this This is the aftermath of a shocking moment: betrayal of Judas but also the suicide of an apostle Judas had an opportunity that only 12 other humans have ever had Now there is a void in leadership Why the need to replace? Matthew 19:28 Important promise but poses a big problem Peter recalls this and the Angel said this same Jesus will return 1st decision of the Apostles without Jesus Casting Lots Acts 1:23-26 We have some gambling preachers Casting lots is like rolling dice and drawing straws This one can make you scratch your head This practice was very common among the Jewish people 2 Stones in the OT that the priest would use to determine the will of God Proverbs 16:33 So the disciples took a common practice and utilized it to make a pretty big decision Now I have heard preachers rail against them for doing it and how it was a mistake and etc.. I want to shift the focus from their decision to some of our own decisions Now to be truthful it makes me feel better to talk about somebody else's decision so I don't have to face my own dysfunction It's really easy to dissect other people's decisions Well they shouldn't have cast lots They shouldn't let their kids watch that show They shouldn't wear that brand of clothing For some reason we get so angry about a speck in someone’s eye while ignoring the log in our own eye We will gladly call out other’s sin while simultaneously covering up our own We tend to magnify the sins of others We are really good at diagnosing the speck in our brother's eye while we are conveniently ignoring the log in our eye We know why others made a decision but if we were pressed on why we make some of the decisions we make, I think we might struggle to answer why We can judge the apostles for casting lots But notice they didn't just cast lots They used wisdom to set a standard They prayed Then they trusted God would make the decision We may not roll dice in our decision making but do we even involve the Lord? Can I take a moment and talk about Godly decision making? Write this down: every decision has a parent called an emotion. Every emotion is a descendant of a thought. Proverbs 23:7 Often we try addressing the decision but it's deeper than the decision That's why NY Resolutions NEVER WORK Decisions have consequences Bad decisions = bad results Good decisions = good results Decisions set off a chain reaction in our lives Nobody gets married with the goal of getting divorced But a decisions to hang up the phone in anger today can set off a chain reaction that in 5 years you don't just hang up on each other but now you hate each other Nobody wakes up and chooses to become an alcoholic or drug addict Controversial: I don't think we just all of a sudden choose to follow Jesus and go all in Let me take you back to the 1st decision of the Apostles w/Jesus Calling Of Jesus We are reading Acts so we will stay with the same author Luke 5:11 This is a huge decision They are all in with Jesus They left everything Boats and neats = Business Chain reaction = See blind healed, cast out devils, Lazarus, Resurrection We sing the song, "I have decided to follow Jesus..." They didn't just make this big decision out of nowhere You have to know what happened before verse 11 to understand how they reached the point to leave everything behind and follow Him Luke 5:1-11 Did you see it? Did you see what they did before they did the BIG thing? Before they went deep they started shallow We always want a deep word when we come to church Pastor give me a deep word Deep word? You're not even doing the simple thing I preached last week Don't miss how these guys started They started in the shallow water Before they left everything in verse 11 they did a little thing in verse 3 Luke 5:3-4 They started with a little ways from shore Some of the deepest works God will ever do in your life will begin in the shallow waters of making small, simple and insignificant decisions Some of the BIG things you are praying for God to deliver you from, He has actually given you the power of doing the simple thing of deleting that app from your phone Maybe you need to do the simple thing of deleting an app that is defeating you Deleting the app is a simple thing Little decisions. Simple decisions. Shallow decisions. = chain reactions When it comes to your health. Maybe your in a battle every day. You are confessing "The victory belongs to the Lord." Keep doing that but maybe you need some vitamins also... Peter seems real deep in Acts 1. Quoting Scripture, Leading the Church but where did he start. Push the boat out a little. So many of us want to jump right in: 40 day fast. Don't even make it 40 hours Start right where you are God can do a deep thing if you will start in shallow waters Put out a little. Put down the nets. Let's go a little farther. Little decisions = lasting change

