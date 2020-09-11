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Dronken Danny
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143 views • September 11, 2020
Kijk ze zitten, de gangsters, hoe stoer is dit zeg.
Dronken Danny in de trein.
Eerder belaagde hij de heer Omtzigt, waarna hij zijn huis uitgetrokken werd.
Meneertje heeft helemaal niets behalve een gedrags- en alcoholprobleem, is nu aan het 'vechten' voor zijn uitkering.
Danny is ook een hartsvriendje van lieve Deesje die nu weer volgeblaft wordt door Koops, zo mooi, die vriendschappen!
Dronken Danny in de trein.
Eerder belaagde hij de heer Omtzigt, waarna hij zijn huis uitgetrokken werd.
Meneertje heeft helemaal niets behalve een gedrags- en alcoholprobleem, is nu aan het 'vechten' voor zijn uitkering.
Danny is ook een hartsvriendje van lieve Deesje die nu weer volgeblaft wordt door Koops, zo mooi, die vriendschappen!
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