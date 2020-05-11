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Sinus Pain Sufferer? Former Sufferer & Dr Warren Discuss Natural Solutions!
Alternative Health Concepts
Alternative Health Concepts
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16 views • May 11, 2020
Do you suffer from frequent headaches or have been diagnosed with Chronic Sinusitis (chronic rhinosinusitis)?

Do you have to take one antibiotic after another or have even resorted to painful surgery? WAIT... find out how to heal yourself naturally. Terry Dickens joins Dr Warren, our CEO, and Mike Warren, our President, to discuss the natural methods he used. The great news is that Terry is now symptom free!

The CDC reports that 28.5 million American adults have been diagnosed with Chronic Sinusitis and there are most certainly many more that are undiagnosed.

Chronic Sinusitis symptoms include swelling around the face (eyes, cheeks, nose and forehead), headache, dizziness and nasal discharge due to a swollen nasal cavity. It can be very painful and debilitating.

Before you go to your doctor for another round of antibiotics, watch this video!
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natural solutions to sinusitisnatural treatments for sinusitissinusitis treated naturallysinus infections without antibiotics
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy