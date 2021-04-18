4/18/2021 -- Seismic Increase taking place across large area -- 2/3 of the planet affected

Activity has spread , and become noteworthy enough to see via general observation of the past 48 hours of earthquakes. The spread is massive, spanning an area thousands of miles across, and 10,000 linear miles each way East, West, and North.The area which is currently moving on a M5.0+ to M5.8 level reaches from Fiji to Iceland, and from Fiji to Kamchatka Russia. Additionally the spread reaches from Fiji to South America's coast / Antarctica's plate boundary.I would expect the next step up to take place soon. We should graduate up at least 1 magnitude , go up from M5.8 to M6.5+ if this power increase fully plays out as I'm expecting.The solar activity sure played into things as well, the seismic increases we see after solar storms arrive is always noteworthy.Expecting the West Coast of the USA to be on M5.0+ watch off the coast, and upper M4.9 range on land by the bay area, then Ridgecrest CA.Shared from and subscribe to:Dutch Sinse