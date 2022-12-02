We are the Two Biggest SUPERVILLAINS on the Planet!

When PEOPLE 'settle for SLAVERY'? - that is "an ABOMINATION unto the Lord, God of Hosts". HIS Spirit won't LET them 'settle for CHAINS'! But the SUN is 'fuelling the PROTESTS'. And the God of the Two Witnesses has 'COMPASSION' on "the MOST enslaved NATION" - and the people who are 'the MOST poor'!... in spirit. The chinese people have 'suffered MERCILESSLY'! - at the hands of the ccp - who have driven to despair and SUICIDE - CULLING them 'like ANIMALS'! Yet WISDOM, is 'with the PEOPLE' - MOVING!... like a WAVE, against government BRUTALITY. For HOW can they 'come to know the LORD'... if they 'TOLERATE', GOVERNMENT ABUSE? Is the GOVERNMENT, of china... "GOD"? Or is the GOD of the Two Witnesses, "GOD... OVER!... xi!... and the ccp!" They have 'SUPPRESSED', the CONCEPT of 'God' - and TURNED that COUNTRY, into 'an ATHEIST nation'. WISDOM is 'Here', to break CHAINS! - to END slavery, to corruption. For they 'CRY' and Wisdom HEARS! - even though they DON'T know Him. THEY 'know Him' by the ACTIONS they are taking - by their 'RESISTANCE'. CHINESE citizens 'UNITE'!... OVERTHROW ccp members!... and the xi dynasty FOREVER. xi is "NERO". He is 'BURNING his people', and his city. WISDOM is 'AGAINST xi'! - and ALL "tyrants" LIKE him! So (- see 6:47 in full video) with God's INTERVENTION, the chinese state will NOT win!

Clip from full video by YouTuber, laowhy86

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.