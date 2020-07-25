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International Weather Wars - 25 July 2020 - Geo Engineering - David Keith - Cloud Seeding & More
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52 views • July 25, 2020
Featuring :
James Lovelock - Guardian News
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jul/18/james-lovelock-the-biosphere-and-i-are-both-in-the-last-1-per-cent-of-our-lives
AGU - change of supercooled liquid cloud properties by aerosols from an aircraft
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2020EA001196
Indonesia
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/indonesia-haze-dry-season-peak-august-extended-november-12941700
Project Skywater
https://www.usbr.gov/history/ProjectHistories/Project_Skywater_D1%5b1%5d.pdf
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0022169469901462?via%3Dihub
https://www.facebook.com/WeatherModificationHistory/videos/575718982951119/
James Epsy - Storm King : 1785 - 1860
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Pollard_Espy
British Library
https://www.bl.uk/
https://ondemand.bl.uk/onDemand/itemDetails/show/BLL01015160992
AMS - An experiment on artificial stimulation of rain
https://journals.ametsoc.org/jamc/article/6/5/914/353302/Cloud-Seeding-Experiment-using-Common-Salt
Uni of New Jersey - Rutgers - Geo Engineering
https://www.rutgers.edu/news/geoengineering-just-partial-solution-fight-climate-change
Philippines - Cloud Seeding
https://www.mintfo.com/news/900th-air-force-weather-group-arrives-in-isabela-for-cloud-seeding/20521/
India - Cloud Seeding
https://www.indiascience.in/videos/sci-tech-cloud-seeding-for-artificial-rain-microplastics-and-human-health-andean-condor
UAE - Cloud Seeding
https://www.dubailad.com/convective-clouds-behind-the-wild-weather-in-the-uae/
Harvard Uni - David Keith - Geo Engineering
https://www.wbur.org/earthwhile/2020/07/22/harvard-solar-geoengineering-climate-change
James Lovelock - Guardian News
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jul/18/james-lovelock-the-biosphere-and-i-are-both-in-the-last-1-per-cent-of-our-lives
AGU - change of supercooled liquid cloud properties by aerosols from an aircraft
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2020EA001196
Indonesia
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/indonesia-haze-dry-season-peak-august-extended-november-12941700
Project Skywater
https://www.usbr.gov/history/ProjectHistories/Project_Skywater_D1%5b1%5d.pdf
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0022169469901462?via%3Dihub
https://www.facebook.com/WeatherModificationHistory/videos/575718982951119/
James Epsy - Storm King : 1785 - 1860
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Pollard_Espy
British Library
https://www.bl.uk/
https://ondemand.bl.uk/onDemand/itemDetails/show/BLL01015160992
AMS - An experiment on artificial stimulation of rain
https://journals.ametsoc.org/jamc/article/6/5/914/353302/Cloud-Seeding-Experiment-using-Common-Salt
Uni of New Jersey - Rutgers - Geo Engineering
https://www.rutgers.edu/news/geoengineering-just-partial-solution-fight-climate-change
Philippines - Cloud Seeding
https://www.mintfo.com/news/900th-air-force-weather-group-arrives-in-isabela-for-cloud-seeding/20521/
India - Cloud Seeding
https://www.indiascience.in/videos/sci-tech-cloud-seeding-for-artificial-rain-microplastics-and-human-health-andean-condor
UAE - Cloud Seeding
https://www.dubailad.com/convective-clouds-behind-the-wild-weather-in-the-uae/
Harvard Uni - David Keith - Geo Engineering
https://www.wbur.org/earthwhile/2020/07/22/harvard-solar-geoengineering-climate-change
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