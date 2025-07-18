Alberta Can Prosper- Founding Fathers in the USA Did It

On Parliament Hill – Mark Carney is no reformer





Carney holds degrees from Harvard and Oxford and spent 13 years in the private sector working for top finance firm Goldman Sachs. He served under two prime ministers (Martin and Harper) at the department of finance and then as the governor of the Bank of Canada. He later served as governor of the Bank of England. It is obvious he has a better understanding of economics than Trudeau, his cabinet, and his fellow leadership candidates put together.





However, when one begins to dig a bit deeper, some serious problems emerge.





https://www.thecarillon.com/local/2025/02/21/column-on-parliament-hill-mark-carney-is-no-reformer









Don’t pick on the Prairies





Saskatchewan and Alberta make revolutionary stands for their constitutional rights





A newly announced Saskatchewan first act and the proposed Alberta sovereignty act aim to profoundly reshape this country by finally taking a stand against the federal government’s propensity to control areas of provincial jurisdiction.





https://waldoracompany.com/news-research/daily-news/diane-francis-dont-pick-on-the-prairies









Alberta Statehood: A Bold Future for a Prosperous Alberta





Why Alberta Needs a New Path





For too long, Alberta has been treated like an economic colony—our wealth extracted to fund programs in Eastern Canada while we struggle to build our own hospitals, roads, and infrastructure. Billions of dollars leave this province every year, yet Ottawa continues to dictate policies that hurt our industries, limit our economic growth, and undermine our freedoms.





It’s time to ask the question: Should Alberta take control of its future?





https://jeffreyr.substack.com/p/alberta-statehood-a-bold-future-for

