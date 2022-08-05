Dave Wolcott Shares Oil & Gas Cashflow, Appreciation & Tax Efficiency

My guest in this episode is my friend, Dave Wolcott. Dave is the Founder and CEO of Pantheon Investments, LLC, a private equity firm focused on helping investors achieve financial freedom through investing in tangible real estate assets that provide cash flow, tax efficiency, and diversification from the stock market.

Dave started his career as a Marine Corps Officer and is a serial entrepreneur that learned about investing in commercial real estate as a limited partner 20 years ago and has evolved the business to help educate others on the transformative power of cashflow investing.

Dave is passionate about helping others build wealth through his experiences, network, and growth mindset. The Pantheon Team enables investors in finding:

the right fit investment opportunities

deal flow for his investors,

and wealth-building coaching.

Interview Links:

Pantheon Investments

Episode Sponsors:

Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com

Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com

GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com

Accountable Equity: Resort Hospitality & Efficient Income Cash Flow Investments www.accountableequity.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”

Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments www.producerscapitalpartners.com

Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Programs:

The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club

Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com

Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice

The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto

The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator

The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core

The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier

The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum

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