Dave Wolcott Shares Oil & Gas Cashflow, Appreciation & Tax Efficiency

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My guest in this episode is my friend, Dave Wolcott. Dave is the Founder and CEO of Pantheon Investments, LLC, a private equity firm focused on helping investors achieve financial freedom through investing in tangible real estate assets that provide cash flow, tax efficiency, and diversification from the stock market.
Dave started his career as a Marine Corps Officer and is a serial entrepreneur that learned about investing in commercial real estate as a limited partner 20 years ago and has evolved the business to help educate others on the transformative power of cashflow investing.
Dave is passionate about helping others build wealth through his experiences, network, and growth mindset. The Pantheon Team enables investors in finding:
Interview Links:
Pantheon Investments
Episode Sponsors:
Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com
Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com
GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com
Accountable Equity: Resort Hospitality & Efficient Income Cash Flow Investments www.accountableequity.com
The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com
Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”
Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments www.producerscapitalpartners.com
Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Programs:
The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club
Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com
Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice
The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto
The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator
The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core
The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier
The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum
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