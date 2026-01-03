NO VIOLENCE AT HOME! Twitter/X Space

Stefan Molyneux kicked off the new year on his Freedomain Podcast by thinking back on life and what Scott Adams has left behind, especially now that Adams is dealing with a terminal illness. He recounted some stories from his own experiences with Adams, touching on the man's sharp mind and the costs he paid for standing by his views. Molyneux urged people to take a hard look at their own connections and to tackle whatever comes their way. Callers chimed in with their own memories of Adams, and throughout, he stressed the value of being straightforward, showing guts, and making sure to voice appreciation and care while you can.





