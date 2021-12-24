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X22 Report A 12. 23. 21.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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250 views • December 24, 2021
Ep. 2660a - Gold Will Destroy The Fed, Crypto Is Very Dangerous, Are Not Just Catch Phrases

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The Biden admin are losing the narrative, they are trying to tell the American people that the economy is doing just fine and all the issues are fixed, but this is an illusion they setup, the illusion is only temporary. The [CB] do not want other forms of currency, the truth is right in front of everyone, once you see it and cannot be unseen.

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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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