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Disgusting Selling Babies to Brothels & for Organs - Eyes of the Devil (A Documentary by Polish Film Director Patryk Vega)
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63 views • June 02, 2021
The Truth Above All - March 18th, 2021
Disgusting Selling Babies to Brothels & for Organs.
I don't think you can watch this video without any emotions.
You might think it's happening only in Europe...
Think again!
Please share it with everyone you know!
Disgusting Selling Babies to Brothels & for Organs.
I don't think you can watch this video without any emotions.
You might think it's happening only in Europe...
Think again!
Please share it with everyone you know!
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