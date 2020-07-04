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P320 45 ACP (The best 45 yet?) 45 ACP gun yet?)
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45 views • July 04, 2020
The P320 is typically seen as either a 9mm or 40 S&W gun but some people don't know that it comes in 45 ACP. Others have questions about how the 45 ACP compares to the 9mm. In this video, I give you the P320 45 ACP overview and compare it to the 9mm.
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. Etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. The opinions expressed through our content are that of the individual author.
Affiliate Disclaimer: Most of the Amazon and TRB Gear links above are affiliate links! We earn a VERY small sales commission percentage of purchases (if generated by clicking the links above).
Using our Affiliate links above or on our webpage helps us bring new content and will cost you nothing above what you would have already spent if not using them. We maintain Affiliate associations with several vendors, including Amazon and Brownells.
Freedom Ringz on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Freedomringz19/
Visit our TeeSpring Store!
https://teespring.com/stores/the-rogue-banshee
Some platforms we have to cut content to meet specific community guidelines. We will notify you if we had to cut material. However, our full content is always available on our website.
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How to support us:
Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
https://www.trb.fyi
A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee or https://bit.ly/3cLTAi1
Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
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https://bit.ly/354ckq6
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Social Media
Visit us on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee/
Visit us on Facebook
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Equipment I use
Computer - https://amzn.to/2WZJdR4
Video editing software - https://www.apple.com/imovie/
Picture editing software - https://www.gimp.org/
Video Camera - https://amzn.to/2T4qAuh (yes this what I really use for my studio filming)
Still Camera - https://amzn.to/2Z1F8yw (also does my outdoor filming)
Camera external mic - https://amzn.to/3cx7PXT
Voice Over Mic - https://amzn.to/36afdXb
White Balance Card - https://amzn.to/2WwxOcI
Studio Lighting - https://amzn.to/3byngxY
-------
-------
Camera/mic stand and conversion parts to make it all work
Camera/Voice Over Mic stand - https://amzn.to/3bAYAEN
Camera Adapter https://amzn.to/3dNLDcC
Cellphone holder https://amzn.to/365mfw7
-------
-------
My 3d Printer setup
Ender 3 with glass bed - https://amzn.to/365nprt
Raspberry PI for Octoprint - https://amzn.to/2y10EIC
Storage for Raspberry PI - https://amzn.to/3dHXKHZ
Camera for time-lapse - https://amzn.to/3bvXF8I
Livestream camera (yea I know it is old) - https://amzn.to/2WXEDmq
PLA+ Filament (my go to filament) - https://amzn.to/35XRQ2M
ABS Filament - https://amzn.to/2zEt77o
Upgraded bed springs - https://amzn.to/2WSxq7a
Upgraded hotend - https://amzn.to/3dHZC3t
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. Etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. The opinions expressed through our content are that of the individual author.
Affiliate Disclaimer: Most of the Amazon and TRB Gear links above are affiliate links! We earn a VERY small sales commission percentage of purchases (if generated by clicking the links above).
Using our Affiliate links above or on our webpage helps us bring new content and will cost you nothing above what you would have already spent if not using them. We maintain Affiliate associations with several vendors, including Amazon and Brownells.
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