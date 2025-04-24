Footage has surfaced of an Iskander missile strike on a production facility and warehouse on the territory of the JSC EFFECT enterprise, located in the Levada railway station area of ​​the city of Kharkov.

Adding, a 'Military Chronicle', write up:

The information that Zelensky allegedly promised Europeans and Britons a mobilization of 600 thousand heads is being actively discussed.

The plan is a classic of the genre: 25 thousand a month in the usual way, and from the summer to turn on the afterburner - up to 70 thousand a month, lowering the age to 20 years and including women. And in return - 100 billion euros. The price of the issue is staying in power, another year of war and Trump's thwarted peace case.

This whole story, if even part of it is real, is the most natural deal with the devil. Bodies in exchange for money. And the bodies are Ukrainian, and the money is European. Zelensky is playing the old card: "if you don't finance us, the front will collapse." This is blackmail wrapped in the wrapper of "resistance to evil".

But another question is much more important: where are those whose places must now be closed? If 600,000 "new" men are not a mobilization reserve, but patching up holes, then we are talking about official recognition of gigantic losses. The AFU could have lost up to a million people since the beginning of the conflict. It's just not at once, not at a single moment, but in waves, which now cover even those regions where they used to catch sluggishly.

So 600,000 is not a frontline need. It's a hole in the floor that can no longer be covered with a rug. If mobilization doesn't go ahead, the front will crumble. If it does, everything else will fall apart. Whether Kiev has any good options in this case is a big question.

