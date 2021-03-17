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Don't Let the 'Deep State': RACIALLY DIVIDE the World (2021)
DarylLawsonLive
DarylLawsonLive
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50 views • March 17, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com

Pro_17:9 He that covereth a transgression seeketh love; but he that repeateth a matter separateth very friends.

1Co 1:23 But we preach Christ crucifiedd, unto the Jews a stumblingblock, and unto the Greeks foolishness;

1Co 1:13 Is Christ divided? was Paul crucified for you? or were ye baptized in the name of Paul?

1Co 1:17 For Christ sent me not to baptize, but to preach the gospel: not with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of none effect.

1Co 1:10 Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment.
1Co 1:11 For it hath been declared unto me of you, my brethren, by them which are of the house of Chloe, that there are contentions among you.
1Co 1:12 Now this I say, that every one of you saith, I am of Paul; and I of Apollos; and I of Cephas; and I of Christ.
1Co 1:13 Is Christ divided? was Paul crucified for you? or were ye baptized in the name of Paul?

1Co 1:30 But of him are ye in Christ Jesus, who of God is made unto us wisdom, and righteousness, and sanctification, and redemption:
1Co 1:31 That, according as it is written, He that glorieth/boasts/brags, let him glory in the Lord.

1Co 1:18 For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.

1Co 1:9 God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.
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trumpracismobamabiblejesusdeep statechristianprophecyusavaticannew world orderjesuitsantichristuniversity666reparationscolumbiadaryl lawsondaryllawsonlive
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