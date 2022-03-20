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Patriot Street Fighter Message – Scott talks about - Unleashing Your Badass
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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55 views • March 20, 2022
Clip from his Broadcast at the ReAwaken America Tour
3.18.22 PATRIOT STREETFIGHTER, “UNLEASHING YOUR BADASS” W/ EADS, HOLM & FOSDICK -https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xd4owEuLVV2x/
Scott talks about "Unleashing Your Badass" with Dr. Betsy Eads (Frontline Dr.), Author Shiela Holm & Spiritual Warrior and Patriot Event Producer Francine Fosdick from "In The Prophetic".
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To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts go to PatriotStreetfighter.com where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.

Have You no 'Eye's to See' nor any 'Ears to Hear'.
Most people don’t want to be part of the process. They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
‘It’s no longer time to wake up the sheep.
IT’S TIME TO WAKE UP THE OTHER LIONS.’
"When Tyranny Becomes Law. Rebellion Becomes Duty."
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Freedom is ALWAYS Essential
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, PEACE
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy