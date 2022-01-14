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Destroying Democracy - Should We?
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Destroying Democracy
The great question for you is who is Destroying Democracy and Should We? We are continuously hearing the comments by Obiden and all the Daemoncrats (pronounced dēmən-crats), mainstream propagandists and progressives (I’ll call them what they are - communists) decrying how those who believe in Foundational Constitutionalism, morality, voter integrity, and education over indoctrination are Destroying Democracy.
As you really think about this, I have a simple and profound answer – YES!
On this weeks program I am taking you into a somewhat modern explanation as to why I am firmly settled on my answer. To give you a couple considerations in this regard I ask you to apply these statements to any and all, even the so called conservatives in political leadership and the known pundits, who use ‘Democracy’ in any form relating to governance and government.
"Communism needs democracy like the human body needs oxygen." Leon Trotsky
"Democracy is the road to socialism." Karl Marx
Destroying Democracy
The great question for you is who is Destroying Democracy and Should We? We are continuously hearing the comments by Obiden and all the Daemoncrats (pronounced dēmən-crats), mainstream propagandists and progressives (I’ll call them what they are - communists) decrying how those who believe in Foundational Constitutionalism, morality, voter integrity, and education over indoctrination are Destroying Democracy.
As you really think about this, I have a simple and profound answer – YES!
On this weeks program I am taking you into a somewhat modern explanation as to why I am firmly settled on my answer. To give you a couple considerations in this regard I ask you to apply these statements to any and all, even the so called conservatives in political leadership and the known pundits, who use ‘Democracy’ in any form relating to governance and government.
"Communism needs democracy like the human body needs oxygen." Leon Trotsky
"Democracy is the road to socialism." Karl Marx
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