Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The 12 Apostles What Happened to Them & How Each Died - Explaining the Faith
channel image
High Hopes
3054 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
39 views
Published Yesterday

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Feb 17, 2024


We know Jesus appointed 12 Apostles to carry out the work of heaven. What was that work? And after Jesus died, what happened to each of them? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what happened next and how each of the Apostles died for their faith.


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8sPfCkK2R4


Keywords
christiancatholictwelveapostlesdeathsmissionfr chris alarexplaining the faithwork of heaven

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket