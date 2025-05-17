Biden-Hur interview: Biden struggles to recall when son Beau died

"Sharp as a Tack!"

~MSM

A segment of former President Joe Biden's October 2023 interview with special counsel Robert Hur just dropped, and boy is it rough.

Biden couldn't remember details such as when his son Beau died, when he left office as vice president, what year Donald Trump was elected, and why he had classified documents in his possession that he shouldn't have had.

According to Axios, which released the recording, Biden frequently slurred words or muttered, and "appears to validate Hur's assertion that jurors in a trial likely would have viewed Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Continued https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-hur-tape-drops-and-boy-it-rough



-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/