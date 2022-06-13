FORCED COVID-19 VACCINATIONS WORLDWIDE! COMPILATION OF ALL OF THE FOOTAGE THAT I COULD FIND!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I bet you haven't seen all of these aggregious incidents no matter how many videos you've seen!
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Here is a small sample of the people who were subjected to forced (deadly) Coronavirus vaccines.
People being held down or coerced! Crimes against humanity!
PLUS: some humorous material at the end (including Arnold Schwarzenegger fighting off vaccinators!) to (attempt to) lighten the grim nature of this serious matter.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler