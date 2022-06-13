FORCED COVID-19 VACCINATIONS WORLDWIDE! COMPILATION OF ALL OF THE FOOTAGE THAT I COULD FIND!

I bet you haven't seen all of these aggregious incidents no matter how many videos you've seen!





EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Here is a small sample of the people who were subjected to forced (deadly) Coronavirus vaccines.





People being held down or coerced! Crimes against humanity!





PLUS: some humorous material at the end (including Arnold Schwarzenegger fighting off vaccinators!) to (attempt to) lighten the grim nature of this serious matter.





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/