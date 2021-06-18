List of American Civil War Movie Trailers (1915-2020)

This is a list of trailers from feature films and television specials/miniseries about the American Civil War.



N/A - The Battle of Gettysburg (1913) - lost film

N/A - The Battle of Shiloh (1913) - lost film?

N/A - The Seed of the Fathers (1913) - lost film?

N/A - Dan (1914) - lost film

00:01:15 The Birth of a Nation (1915)

N/A - The Coward (1915)

N/A - According to the Code (1916) - lost film?

N/A - Hearts of Love (1918)

N/A - Secret Service (1919)

N/A - The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come (1920)

N/A - Barbara Frietchie (1924)

N/A - Hands Up! (1926)

00:03:36 The General (1926)

N/A - The Heart of Maryland (1927)

N/A - Court-Martial (1928)

N/A - Abraham Lincoln (1930)

N/A - Only the Brave (1930)

N/A - Secret Service (1931)

N/A - Operator 13 (1934)

N/A - Harmony Lane (1935)

00:05:19 The Littlest Rebel (1935) - excerpt only

00:06:52 General Spanky (1936)

N/A - Hearts in Bondage (1936)

00:09:17 The Prisoner of Shark Island (1936)

N/A - The Great John Ericsson (1937)

N/A - The Toast of New York (1937)

N/A - Young Fugitives (1938)

N/A - The Arizona Kid (1939)

00:10:26 Gone with the Wind (1939)

00:12:55 Santa Fe Trail (1940)

N/A - The Fabulous Texan (1947)

00:15:06 The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947)

00:18:27 A Southern Yankee (1948)

N/A - Tap Roots (1948)

00:20:42 Two Flags West (1950)

00:22:02 The Red Badge of Courage (1951)

00:24:55 Springfield Rifle (1952)

N/A - The Black Dakotas (1954)

N/A - The Raid (1954)

N/A - Yellowneck (1955)

00:27:38 Friendly Persuasion (1956)

N/A - The Great Locomotive Chase (1956)

N/A - The Guns of Fort Petticoat (1957)

00:29:29 Raintree County (1957)

00:30:35 Quantrill's Raiders (1958)

00:31:33 The Horse Soldiers (1959)

N/A - Westbound (1959)

N/A - The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come (1961)

N/A - In the Midst of Life (1963)

N/A - Red Runs the River (1963)

00:32:55 Major Dundee (1965)

00:36:20 Shenandoah (1965)

N/A - For a Few Extra Dollars (1966)

N/A - A Time for Killing (1967)

00:38:31 Custer of the West (1967)

00:40:09 Journey to Shiloh (1968)

00:42:02 The Undefeated (1969)

N/A - The Scavengers (1969)

N/A - Menace on the Mountain (1970) - tv film

N/A - The Andersonville Trial (1970) - tv film

N/A - Rio Lobo (1970)

00:45:04 The Beguiled (1971)

N/A - No Drums, No Bugles (1972)

00:47:36 The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

00:49:50 The Blue and the Gray (1982) - tv miniseries

N/A - Louisiana (1984)

00:50:25 North and South (1985–86) - tv miniseries

N/A - Gore Vidal's Lincoln (1988)- tv miniseries

00:52:27 Glory (1989)

N/A - Across Five Aprils (1990)

00:55:20 The Rose and the Jackal - tv film

00:57:28 Ironclads (1991) - tv film

00:58:58 Class of '61 (1993) - tv film

01:00:32 Sommersby (1993)

01:02:28 Gettysburg (1993)

01:05:15 Grey Knight (1993)

N/A - Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994)

01:07:26 Pharaoh's Army (1995)

01:09:04 Andersonville (1996) - tv film

01:10:25 The Hunley (1999) - tv film

N/A - Winslow Homer: An American Original (1999)

01:10:55 Ride with the Devil (1999)

01:12:37 Wicked Spring (2002)

01:14:41 Cold Mountain (2003)

01:17:14 Gods and Generals (2003)

01:18:54 The Last Confederate: The Story of Robert Adams (2005)

N/A - The Colt (2005) - tv film

01:21:00 Seraphim Falls (2006)

01:23:07 Prairie Rose (2006)

N/A - Sons of Virginia (2007)

01:26:44 Freedom (2007)

01:29:16 Dog Jack (2010)

01:32:06 The Conspirator (2010)

01:34:27 Lincoln (2012)

01:36:41 Copperhead (2013)

01:38:54 Field of Lost Shoes (2015)

01:40:20 Free State of Jones (2016)

01:42:28 Grant (2020) - tv miniseries