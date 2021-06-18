© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
List of American Civil War Movie Trailers (1915-2020)
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • June 18, 2021
This is a list of trailers from feature films and television specials/miniseries about the American Civil War.
N/A - The Battle of Gettysburg (1913) - lost film
N/A - The Battle of Shiloh (1913) - lost film?
N/A - The Seed of the Fathers (1913) - lost film?
N/A - Dan (1914) - lost film
00:01:15 The Birth of a Nation (1915)
N/A - The Coward (1915)
N/A - According to the Code (1916) - lost film?
N/A - Hearts of Love (1918)
N/A - Secret Service (1919)
N/A - The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come (1920)
N/A - Barbara Frietchie (1924)
N/A - Hands Up! (1926)
00:03:36 The General (1926)
N/A - The Heart of Maryland (1927)
N/A - Court-Martial (1928)
N/A - Abraham Lincoln (1930)
N/A - Only the Brave (1930)
N/A - Secret Service (1931)
N/A - Operator 13 (1934)
N/A - Harmony Lane (1935)
00:05:19 The Littlest Rebel (1935) - excerpt only
00:06:52 General Spanky (1936)
N/A - Hearts in Bondage (1936)
00:09:17 The Prisoner of Shark Island (1936)
N/A - The Great John Ericsson (1937)
N/A - The Toast of New York (1937)
N/A - Young Fugitives (1938)
N/A - The Arizona Kid (1939)
00:10:26 Gone with the Wind (1939)
00:12:55 Santa Fe Trail (1940)
N/A - The Fabulous Texan (1947)
00:15:06 The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947)
00:18:27 A Southern Yankee (1948)
N/A - Tap Roots (1948)
00:20:42 Two Flags West (1950)
00:22:02 The Red Badge of Courage (1951)
00:24:55 Springfield Rifle (1952)
N/A - The Black Dakotas (1954)
N/A - The Raid (1954)
N/A - Yellowneck (1955)
00:27:38 Friendly Persuasion (1956)
N/A - The Great Locomotive Chase (1956)
N/A - The Guns of Fort Petticoat (1957)
00:29:29 Raintree County (1957)
00:30:35 Quantrill's Raiders (1958)
00:31:33 The Horse Soldiers (1959)
N/A - Westbound (1959)
N/A - The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come (1961)
N/A - In the Midst of Life (1963)
N/A - Red Runs the River (1963)
00:32:55 Major Dundee (1965)
00:36:20 Shenandoah (1965)
N/A - For a Few Extra Dollars (1966)
N/A - A Time for Killing (1967)
00:38:31 Custer of the West (1967)
00:40:09 Journey to Shiloh (1968)
00:42:02 The Undefeated (1969)
N/A - The Scavengers (1969)
N/A - Menace on the Mountain (1970) - tv film
N/A - The Andersonville Trial (1970) - tv film
N/A - Rio Lobo (1970)
00:45:04 The Beguiled (1971)
N/A - No Drums, No Bugles (1972)
00:47:36 The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)
00:49:50 The Blue and the Gray (1982) - tv miniseries
N/A - Louisiana (1984)
00:50:25 North and South (1985–86) - tv miniseries
N/A - Gore Vidal's Lincoln (1988)- tv miniseries
00:52:27 Glory (1989)
N/A - Across Five Aprils (1990)
00:55:20 The Rose and the Jackal - tv film
00:57:28 Ironclads (1991) - tv film
00:58:58 Class of '61 (1993) - tv film
01:00:32 Sommersby (1993)
01:02:28 Gettysburg (1993)
01:05:15 Grey Knight (1993)
N/A - Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994)
01:07:26 Pharaoh's Army (1995)
01:09:04 Andersonville (1996) - tv film
01:10:25 The Hunley (1999) - tv film
N/A - Winslow Homer: An American Original (1999)
01:10:55 Ride with the Devil (1999)
01:12:37 Wicked Spring (2002)
01:14:41 Cold Mountain (2003)
01:17:14 Gods and Generals (2003)
01:18:54 The Last Confederate: The Story of Robert Adams (2005)
N/A - The Colt (2005) - tv film
01:21:00 Seraphim Falls (2006)
01:23:07 Prairie Rose (2006)
N/A - Sons of Virginia (2007)
01:26:44 Freedom (2007)
01:29:16 Dog Jack (2010)
01:32:06 The Conspirator (2010)
01:34:27 Lincoln (2012)
01:36:41 Copperhead (2013)
01:38:54 Field of Lost Shoes (2015)
01:40:20 Free State of Jones (2016)
01:42:28 Grant (2020) - tv miniseries
N/A - The Battle of Gettysburg (1913) - lost film
N/A - The Battle of Shiloh (1913) - lost film?
N/A - The Seed of the Fathers (1913) - lost film?
N/A - Dan (1914) - lost film
00:01:15 The Birth of a Nation (1915)
N/A - The Coward (1915)
N/A - According to the Code (1916) - lost film?
N/A - Hearts of Love (1918)
N/A - Secret Service (1919)
N/A - The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come (1920)
N/A - Barbara Frietchie (1924)
N/A - Hands Up! (1926)
00:03:36 The General (1926)
N/A - The Heart of Maryland (1927)
N/A - Court-Martial (1928)
N/A - Abraham Lincoln (1930)
N/A - Only the Brave (1930)
N/A - Secret Service (1931)
N/A - Operator 13 (1934)
N/A - Harmony Lane (1935)
00:05:19 The Littlest Rebel (1935) - excerpt only
00:06:52 General Spanky (1936)
N/A - Hearts in Bondage (1936)
00:09:17 The Prisoner of Shark Island (1936)
N/A - The Great John Ericsson (1937)
N/A - The Toast of New York (1937)
N/A - Young Fugitives (1938)
N/A - The Arizona Kid (1939)
00:10:26 Gone with the Wind (1939)
00:12:55 Santa Fe Trail (1940)
N/A - The Fabulous Texan (1947)
00:15:06 The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947)
00:18:27 A Southern Yankee (1948)
N/A - Tap Roots (1948)
00:20:42 Two Flags West (1950)
00:22:02 The Red Badge of Courage (1951)
00:24:55 Springfield Rifle (1952)
N/A - The Black Dakotas (1954)
N/A - The Raid (1954)
N/A - Yellowneck (1955)
00:27:38 Friendly Persuasion (1956)
N/A - The Great Locomotive Chase (1956)
N/A - The Guns of Fort Petticoat (1957)
00:29:29 Raintree County (1957)
00:30:35 Quantrill's Raiders (1958)
00:31:33 The Horse Soldiers (1959)
N/A - Westbound (1959)
N/A - The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come (1961)
N/A - In the Midst of Life (1963)
N/A - Red Runs the River (1963)
00:32:55 Major Dundee (1965)
00:36:20 Shenandoah (1965)
N/A - For a Few Extra Dollars (1966)
N/A - A Time for Killing (1967)
00:38:31 Custer of the West (1967)
00:40:09 Journey to Shiloh (1968)
00:42:02 The Undefeated (1969)
N/A - The Scavengers (1969)
N/A - Menace on the Mountain (1970) - tv film
N/A - The Andersonville Trial (1970) - tv film
N/A - Rio Lobo (1970)
00:45:04 The Beguiled (1971)
N/A - No Drums, No Bugles (1972)
00:47:36 The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)
00:49:50 The Blue and the Gray (1982) - tv miniseries
N/A - Louisiana (1984)
00:50:25 North and South (1985–86) - tv miniseries
N/A - Gore Vidal's Lincoln (1988)- tv miniseries
00:52:27 Glory (1989)
N/A - Across Five Aprils (1990)
00:55:20 The Rose and the Jackal - tv film
00:57:28 Ironclads (1991) - tv film
00:58:58 Class of '61 (1993) - tv film
01:00:32 Sommersby (1993)
01:02:28 Gettysburg (1993)
01:05:15 Grey Knight (1993)
N/A - Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994)
01:07:26 Pharaoh's Army (1995)
01:09:04 Andersonville (1996) - tv film
01:10:25 The Hunley (1999) - tv film
N/A - Winslow Homer: An American Original (1999)
01:10:55 Ride with the Devil (1999)
01:12:37 Wicked Spring (2002)
01:14:41 Cold Mountain (2003)
01:17:14 Gods and Generals (2003)
01:18:54 The Last Confederate: The Story of Robert Adams (2005)
N/A - The Colt (2005) - tv film
01:21:00 Seraphim Falls (2006)
01:23:07 Prairie Rose (2006)
N/A - Sons of Virginia (2007)
01:26:44 Freedom (2007)
01:29:16 Dog Jack (2010)
01:32:06 The Conspirator (2010)
01:34:27 Lincoln (2012)
01:36:41 Copperhead (2013)
01:38:54 Field of Lost Shoes (2015)
01:40:20 Free State of Jones (2016)
01:42:28 Grant (2020) - tv miniseries
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.