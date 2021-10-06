Seattle Space Needle NY Eve 2021 In Your Face Messages

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Seattle News Channel King 5 YouTube Channel NYE Space Needle Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ow0ET-ob3E
Space Needle Page where video WAS available but has been removed https://www.spaceneedle.com/newyears (this is also the page that I have a view of in this video where you can see where the video WAS, however even this blank video screen has been removed since I made this video of it).