Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on stealing Russian assets - clip 2 of 3

Adding from:

Dmitry Medvedev:

European Crime News

A thieves’ gathering (the “EU summit”) in Brussels made a number of decisions important to the criminal underworld. They were entered into the so-called Brussels run-down, announced overnight by EU mobsters.

First, the participants chickened out of going for a “gop-stop” — an outright snatch — meaning the open seizure of Russian money (robbing Russian assets temporarily held by a frightened moneylender, Euroclear).

Second, the gathering showed that the EU mob acknowledged the seniority of the academics from Washington, who openly objected to the gop-stop. The authority of the American legal sharks turned out to be far higher than the desire of the Brussels punks to go on tour on their own.

Third, the Brussels thieves have not abandoned their plans to carry out a robbery or theft later on (a “jump,” in criminal argot), which the old hag Ursula reported overnight to the European criminal community. In order not to be branded as sellouts by the local underworld, the Brussels gang decided to lie low for now. Invitees from a number of other EU countries refused to pay into the European common pot to support the Kiev rats. At the same time, neither the dish-washer Merz nor the streetwalker Macron — though they planned to stir up a major scandal — managed to force through their decisions at the nocturnal Brussels get-together.

All of this points to the beginning of a large-scale redistribution of influence within Europe’s criminal underworld.



