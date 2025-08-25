China: mass evacuations, shutting airports & schools as record Typhoon Kajiki pounds Pacific coasts in apocalyptic scenes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Country starts mass evacuations shutting airports & schools as record Typhoon Kajiki pounds Pacific coasts in apocalyptic scenes
Storm DEEPENING as makes landfall Monday afternoon
Footage from Chinese beach resort of Sanya, Hainan — strongest typhoon ever recorded in region's history
Vietnam mass-evacuates as Kajiki approaches central coast
Reuters/Volcaholic reports, footage from disasterupdate1