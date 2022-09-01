New Wetland Life August 2022

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This is a short celebration to share news that at our local wetland the swan couple have fertilised and laid five eggs for hatching sometime during the spring of this year (southern hemisphere season). The pair returned to nest at the wetland again. Here's hoping and praying that there will be no undue increase in the water level through any massive fall of rain. It is such a positive thing to see new 'swan' life return and much depends on a calm and normal leadup to producing five healthy cygnets.