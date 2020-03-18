What Does Our Future Hold?

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What is the outlook for the future of America? There is growing uncertainty about the future of America and even the world, with all the wars now a Pandemic that is sweeping the world. The stock market also has been reeling from the global events and many Americans worry about the future. Our guests will examine these events and how they may shape our future.