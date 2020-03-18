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What Does Our Future Hold?
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40 views • March 18, 2020
Israeli News Live

What is the outlook for the future of America? There is growing uncertainty about the future of America and even the world, with all the wars now a Pandemic that is sweeping the world. The stock market also has been reeling from the global events and many Americans worry about the future. Our guests will examine these events and how they may shape our future.
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censorshiprussiachristiansjerusalemisraeljewspalestinenwoholocaustantisemitismtalmudww2rabbizionistscommunistsbioweapontragicbiological warfarecoronaviruslock downchristopher jon bjerknes7 noahide lawsdisarming people
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy