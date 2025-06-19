Prophecies | IRAN, ISRAEL, VICTORY AND TRUMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveTO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.comFor Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -Joseph Z June 16, 20250 - 2:233:57 - 9:1112:50 - 15:0919:04 - 20:0120:58 - 24:26https://youtu.be/m-vTonbBtBU?si=RBITY-uLWwHGA_7KRobin D Bullock 11th Hour June 17, 202533:52 - 34:2947:03 - 47:5649:20 - 51:0655:34 - 57:581:06:19 - 1:12:50https://www.youtube.com/live/5cY0mMAytzQ?si=D7wG233rk5ufb0aCHank Kunneman June 15, 202547:19 - 48:1848:36 - 1:08:31https://www.youtube.com/live/s07ZePM4yh4?si=5F3E44VxY8SbB93sAmanda Grace June 16, 202513:38 - 27:53https://www.youtube.com/live/QHXmjh-PVOE?si=pGxvi0Z0AXK7TRffRobin D Bullock CI June 15, 202545:06 - 47:0853:09 - 53:5759:13 - 1:04:433:07:54 - 3:10:253:18:07 - 3:24:533:42:33 - 3:45:35https://www.youtube.com/live/O1Ya90rYdFY?si=olhcWCsm0yCIEmmmDonna Rigney June 17, 202522:30 - 35:01https://rumble.com/v6ux50h-10-reasons-god-chose-trump-to-be-our-president-donna-rigney.htmlKent Christmas June 16, 202512:53 - 16:37https://rumble.com/v6uv4s9-god-is-dealing-with-the-violence-in-this-nation-kent-christmas.htmlJulie Green Delivered June 13, 2025 Received on June 12, 202524:06 - 32:30https://rumble.com/v6uq0tp-live-with-julie.html-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVERWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: