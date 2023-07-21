Create New Account
Champion Bodybuilder Gustavo Badell (50) is Dead due to stroke - Puerto Rico (Jul'23)
Published 21 hours ago

Gustavo Badell "The Freakin Rican" Venezuelan-born Puerto Rican Champion Bodybuilder Dead at 50

Cause of Death Unknown
https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1680594863547351040
American retired bodybuilder and fitness personality Dave Palumbo confirmed Gustavo Badell’s death. In his video on the YouTube channel Rx Muscle — The Truth in Bodybuilding dated July 13, Dave mourned Gustavo’s sudden passing and remembered his achievements.

Dave also noted that those close to Gustavo have shared with him that his cause of death was allegedly a stroke. However, Dave further shares that it’s not confirmed at the moment. The YouTube host also said that he had heard that Gustavo faced a major health battle in the past few years. He allegedly suffered from kidney issues over the past several years.

It is important to note that Gustavo’s family is yet to release a statement about his sudden death at the time of writing

https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2023/07/13/bodybuilder-gustavo-badells-sudden-death-at-50-has-left-fans-heartbroken/

Mirrored - Sudden Death

strokesudden deathprobable vaxx

