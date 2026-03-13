Iraq: a chant from the Al-Kadhimiya shrine in Baghdad honoring the sacrifices of the Popular Mobilization Forces

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A chant from the Al-Kadhimiya shrine in Baghdad honoring the sacrifices of the Popular Mobilization Forces:
“These are your men, Ali. They gave their blood and raised the banner.”
Outside, in short videos, info:
Chants of “Death to America” during the funeral procession for fallen fighters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces on Palestine Street in Baghdad.
Upcoming: From Palestine Street in Baghdad: funeral procession for Popular Mobilization Forces fighters killed in the Epstein Coalition attack.