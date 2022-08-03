Two Kingdoms - - SEPARATE : Stephen Bohr : Unmasking Christian Nationalism Part 2

The year 2011. Perth Western Australia. Clipped from a sermon by Pr Stephen Bohr in his Jekyll and Hyde series.How can a nation that is based on two lamb like principles of civil and religious rights, then speak like a dragon? What happens when Supreme Court Justices are predominately of a certain religious persuasion? Will America impose a national Sunday law, and persecute those who keep the Biblical Sabbath? The various churches will join together, then use the civil power against those that disagree with them. See what President J F Kennedy had to say about these issues.

Podcast from Saved to Serve dealing with current affairs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7egLKkwUxJk